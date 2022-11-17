Cut prediction: The RSM Classic

2023 The RSM Classic, Round 1



Scoring Conditions:



Seaside Course: +0.44 strokes per round

Plantation Course: -1.78 strokes per round



Current cutline (top 65 and ties)



85 players at -1 or better (T65)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:



1. 3 under par: 37.1%

2. 2 under par: 33.1%

3. 4 under par: 15.6%



Top 10 win probabilities:



1. Brian Harman (T6, -5, 7.3%)

2. Andrew Putnam (T6, -5, 7.0%)

3. Seamus Power (T17, -4, 5.7%)

4. Denny McCarthy (T17, -4, 5.4%)

5. Beau Hossler (T3, -6, 5.0%)

6. Keith Mitchell (T6, -5, 4.9%)

7. Callum Tarren (T3, -6, 4.4%)

8. Ben Griffin (2, -7, 3.3%)

9. Justin Suh (T3, -6, 3.0%)

10. Chris Gotterup (T6, -5, 2.9%)