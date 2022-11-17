-
Highlights
Cut prediction: The RSM Classic
November 17, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scoring Conditions:
Seaside Course: +0.44 strokes per round
Plantation Course: -1.78 strokes per round
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
85 players at -1 or better (T65)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 3 under par: 37.1%
2. 2 under par: 33.1%
3. 4 under par: 15.6%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Brian Harman (T6, -5, 7.3%)
2. Andrew Putnam (T6, -5, 7.0%)
3. Seamus Power (T17, -4, 5.7%)
4. Denny McCarthy (T17, -4, 5.4%)
5. Beau Hossler (T3, -6, 5.0%)
6. Keith Mitchell (T6, -5, 4.9%)
7. Callum Tarren (T3, -6, 4.4%)
8. Ben Griffin (2, -7, 3.3%)
9. Justin Suh (T3, -6, 3.0%)
10. Chris Gotterup (T6, -5, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.