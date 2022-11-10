-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
-
November 10, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler sticks approach to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
2023 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 1 (Delayed)
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.54 strokes per round
Morning wave: +1.03
Afternoon wave: +0.04
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
67 players at 0 or better (T53)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 38.9%
2. Even par: 34.2%
3. 2 over par: 14.0%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Tony Finau (T1, -5, 15.3%)
2. Aaron Wise (T1, -5, 12.7%)
3. Alex Noren (T1, -5, 6.5%)
4. Taylor Pendrith (T5, -4, 6.1%)
5. Keith Mitchell (T5, -4, 5.4%)
6. Scottie Scheffler (T53, E, 4.2%)
7. Wyndham Clark (T5, -4, 3.8%)
8. Maverick McNealy (T13, -3, 3.3%)
9. Denny McCarthy (T13, -3, 2.7%)
10. Mackenzie Hughes (T5, -4, 2.4%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.