Cut prediction: Cadence Bank Houston Open

2023 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 1 (Delayed)

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.54 strokes per round

Morning wave: +1.03

Afternoon wave: +0.04

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

67 players at 0 or better (T53)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 over par: 38.9%

2. Even par: 34.2%

3. 2 over par: 14.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Tony Finau (T1, -5, 15.3%)

2. Aaron Wise (T1, -5, 12.7%)

3. Alex Noren (T1, -5, 6.5%)

4. Taylor Pendrith (T5, -4, 6.1%)

5. Keith Mitchell (T5, -4, 5.4%)

6. Scottie Scheffler (T53, E, 4.2%)

7. Wyndham Clark (T5, -4, 3.8%)

8. Maverick McNealy (T13, -3, 3.3%)

9. Denny McCarthy (T13, -3, 2.7%)

10. Mackenzie Hughes (T5, -4, 2.4%)