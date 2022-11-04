Win probabilities: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

2023 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Russell Henley (1, -16, 55.8%)

2. Sam Ryder (T2, -13, 7.5%)

3. Will Gordon (T2, -13, 6.1%)

4. Brian Harman (T6, -10, 4.8%)

5. Patton Kizzire (4, -12, 3.2%)

6. David Lingmerth (5, -11, 2.3%)

7. Collin Morikawa (T14, -8, 2.1%)

8. Martin Laird (T6, -10, 2.0%)

9. Matt Kuchar (T9, -9, 1.9%)10. Viktor Hovland (T14, -8, 1.9%)