Cut prediction: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

2023 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -1.79 strokes per round

Morning wave: -1.67

Afternoon wave: -1.91

Current cutline (top 65 and ties)

75 players at -2 or better (T64)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 under par: 41.2%

2. 3 under par: 29.4%

3. 5 under par: 18.9%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scottie Scheffler (T7, -6, 13.9%)

2. Russell Henley (2, -8, 12.7%)

3. Viktor Hovland (T7, -6, 7.3%)

4. Francesco Molinari (T3, -7, 4.0%)

5. Brian Harman (T19, -5, 3.9%)

6. Will Gordon (1, -9, 3.8%)

7. J.J. Spaun (T7, -6, 3.5%)

8. Tom Hoge (T19, -5, 3.5%)

9. Maverick McNealy (T7, -6, 3.3%)

10. Matt Kuchar (T19, -5, 3.1%)

