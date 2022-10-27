Cut prediction: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -3.22 strokes per round

Morning wave: -3.38

Afternoon wave: -3.06

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

66 players at -4 or better (T54)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 5 under par: 42.4%

2. 4 under par: 24.8%

3. 6 under par: 23.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Denny McCarthy (T3, -8, 12.6%)

2. Adam Schenk (T3, -8, 7.4%)

3. Robby Shelton (T3, -8, 6.0%)

4. Austin Smotherman (T1, -9, 5.5%)

5. Seamus Power (T16, -6, 4.7%)

6. Greyson Sigg (T8, -7, 4.4%)

7. Harrison Endycott (T1, -9, 4.3%)

8. Thomas Detry (T8, -7, 3.6%)

9. Alex Smalley (T16, -6, 3.5%)

10. Justin Lower (T8, -7, 3.4%)