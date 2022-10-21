-
Win probabilities: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T1, -11, 31.3%)
2. Rory McIlroy (5, -9, 21.5%)
3. Aaron Wise (T3, -10, 10.4%)
4. Kurt Kitayama (T1, -11, 10.3%)
5. Cameron Davis (T3, -10, 8.8%)
6. Shane Lowry (T6, -7, 2.3%)
7. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -7, 1.9%)
8. Tom Kim (T6, -7, 1.9%)
9. Billy Horschel (T6, -7, 1.5%)
10. Tom Hoge (T6, -7, 1.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Yoseop Seo +4.1
Around the Green: Tommy Fleetwood +2.6
Approach the Green: Collin Morikawa +3.0
Off-the-tee: Sebastian Munoz +1.8
Total: Jon Rahm +7.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.