Win probabilities: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

2023 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jon Rahm (T1, -11, 31.3%)

2. Rory McIlroy (5, -9, 21.5%)

3. Aaron Wise (T3, -10, 10.4%)

4. Kurt Kitayama (T1, -11, 10.3%)

5. Cameron Davis (T3, -10, 8.8%)

6. Shane Lowry (T6, -7, 2.3%)

7. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -7, 1.9%)

8. Tom Kim (T6, -7, 1.9%)

9. Billy Horschel (T6, -7, 1.5%)

10. Tom Hoge (T6, -7, 1.3%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Yoseop Seo +4.1

Around the Green: Tommy Fleetwood +2.6

Approach the Green: Collin Morikawa +3.0

Off-the-tee: Sebastian Munoz +1.8

Total: Jon Rahm +7.7