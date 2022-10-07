Win probabilities: Shriners Children's Open

2023 Shriners Children's Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Mito Pereira (1, -12, 18.0%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T9, -8, 9.7%)

3. Si Woo Kim (T3, -10, 7.6%)

4. Robby Shelton (2, -11, 7.6%)

5. Joohyung Kim (T3, -10, 6.2%)

6. Cameron Davis (T6, -9, 5.8%)

7. Maverick McNealy (T3, -10, 5.4%)

8. Max Homa (T9, -8, 4.3%)

9. Sungjae Im (T17, -7, 3.5%)

10. Keith Mitchell (T9, -8, 3.3%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Dean Burmester +3.9

Around the Green: Jim Herman +3.6

Approach the Green: Mito Pereira +4.7

Off-the-tee: Troy Merritt +2.4

Total: Mito Pereira +6.8