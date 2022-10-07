-
Win probabilities: Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Mito Pereira (1, -12, 18.0%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T9, -8, 9.7%)
3. Si Woo Kim (T3, -10, 7.6%)
4. Robby Shelton (2, -11, 7.6%)
5. Joohyung Kim (T3, -10, 6.2%)
6. Cameron Davis (T6, -9, 5.8%)
7. Maverick McNealy (T3, -10, 5.4%)
8. Max Homa (T9, -8, 4.3%)
9. Sungjae Im (T17, -7, 3.5%)
10. Keith Mitchell (T9, -8, 3.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Dean Burmester +3.9
Around the Green: Jim Herman +3.6
Approach the Green: Mito Pereira +4.7
Off-the-tee: Troy Merritt +2.4
Total: Mito Pereira +6.8
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Shriners Children's Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
