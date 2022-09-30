Win probabilities: Sanderson Farms Championship

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Thomas Detry (T1, -10, 15.9%)

2. Mackenzie Hughes (T1, -10, 14.4%)

3. Scott Stallings (T4, -8, 10.3%)

4. Sepp Straka (3, -9, 10.1%)

5. Mark Hubbard (T4, -8, 4.9%)

6. Nick Hardy (T7, -7, 4.8%)

7. Davis Riley (T7, -7, 4.4%)

8. Sam Burns (T18, -5, 3.6%)

9. Stephan Jaeger (T7, -7, 3.3%)

10. Emiliano Grillo (T10, -6, 2.5%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Trey Mullinax +5.0

Around the Green: Dean Burmester +3.0

Approach the Green: Mackenzie Hughes +4.6

Off-the-tee: Hayden Buckley +2.2

Total: Mackenzie Hughes +8.1