-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Sanderson Farms Championship
-
-
September 30, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes’s Round 2 highlights from Sanderson Farms
2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Thomas Detry (T1, -10, 15.9%)
2. Mackenzie Hughes (T1, -10, 14.4%)
3. Scott Stallings (T4, -8, 10.3%)
4. Sepp Straka (3, -9, 10.1%)
5. Mark Hubbard (T4, -8, 4.9%)
6. Nick Hardy (T7, -7, 4.8%)
7. Davis Riley (T7, -7, 4.4%)
8. Sam Burns (T18, -5, 3.6%)
9. Stephan Jaeger (T7, -7, 3.3%)
10. Emiliano Grillo (T10, -6, 2.5%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Trey Mullinax +5.0
Around the Green: Dean Burmester +3.0
Approach the Green: Mackenzie Hughes +4.6
Off-the-tee: Hayden Buckley +2.2
Total: Mackenzie Hughes +8.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sanderson Farms Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.