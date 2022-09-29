Cut prediction: Sanderson Farms Championship

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.03 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.42

Afternoon wave: -0.36

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

67 players at -1 or better (T43)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 under par: 39.0%

2. 1 under par: 35.3%

3. 3 under par: 13.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Davis Riley (T1, -6, 11.5%)

2. Will Gordon (T1, -6, 7.8%)

3. Thomas Detry (T3, -5, 6.8%)

4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T3, -5, 5.7%)

5. Sam Burns (T25, -2, 4.7%)

6. Mark Hubbard (T3, -5, 3.6%)

7. Andrew Putnam (T3, -5, 3.4%)

8. Scott Stallings (T14, -3, 3.3%)

9. Luke List (T14, -3, 3.0%)

10. Brandon Matthews (T3, -5, 2.9%)