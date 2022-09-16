-
Round Recaps
Win probabilities: Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Homa, Willett tied for the lead heading into the weekend at Fortinet
2023 Fortinet Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Max Homa (T1, -12, 40.1%)
2. Danny Willett (T1, -12, 18.4%)
3. Justin Lower (T3, -10, 6.8%)
4. Byeong Hun An (T3, -10, 6.4%)
5. Sahith Theegala (T5, -8, 4.2%)
6. Matt Kuchar (T5, -8, 3.7%)
7. Taylor Moore (T5, -8, 3.5%)
8. Robby Shelton (T8, -7, 1.0%)
9. Tom Hoge (T16, -5, 0.9%)
10. Ben Martin (T8, -7, 0.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Danny Willett +4.1
Around the Green: Dylan Wu +2.4
Approach the Green: Trey Mullinax +3.4
Off-the-tee: Austin Eckroat +2.4
Total: Danny Willett +7.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Fortinet Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.