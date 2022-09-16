Win probabilities: Fortinet Championship

2023 Fortinet Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Max Homa (T1, -12, 40.1%)

2. Danny Willett (T1, -12, 18.4%)

3. Justin Lower (T3, -10, 6.8%)

4. Byeong Hun An (T3, -10, 6.4%)

5. Sahith Theegala (T5, -8, 4.2%)

6. Matt Kuchar (T5, -8, 3.7%)

7. Taylor Moore (T5, -8, 3.5%)

8. Robby Shelton (T8, -7, 1.0%)

9. Tom Hoge (T16, -5, 0.9%)

10. Ben Martin (T8, -7, 0.7%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Danny Willett +4.1

Around the Green: Dylan Wu +2.4

Approach the Green: Trey Mullinax +3.4

Off-the-tee: Austin Eckroat +2.4

Total: Danny Willett +7.9