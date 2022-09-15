Cut prediction: Fortinet Championship

2023 Fortinet Championship, Round 1 (Delayed)

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.57 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.78

Afternoon wave: -0.32

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

85 players at -1 or better (T61)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 3 under par: 40.9%

2. 2 under par: 32.4%

3. 4 under par: 16.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Max Homa (2, -7, 21.8%)

2. Justin Lower (1, -9, 10.8%)

3. J.J. Spaun (T3, -6, 6.3%)

4. Emiliano Grillo (T6, -5, 4.4%)

5. Robby Shelton (T6, -5, 3.6%)

6. Sahith Theegala (T6, -5, 3.0%)

7. Hideki Matsuyama (T24, -3, 2.4%)

8. Seonghyeon Kim (T3, -6, 2.3%)

9. Rickie Fowler (T6, -5, 2.3%)

10. Taylor Moore (T16, -4, 2.1%)