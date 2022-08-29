Improvements inside 125 yards fuel Rory McIlroy's FedExCup win

There was no other way to cap off a PGA TOUR season this dramatic, was there?

Trailing World No.1 Scottie Scheffler by six strokes entering the final round, Rory McIlroy staged a historic Sunday charge to become the first player to win three FedExCup titles. McIlroy’s win at East Lake marked the 12th time he has won on the PGA TOUR when trailing entering the final round. Since 2010, that is four more such wins than any other player.

McIlroy’s three-win 2021-22 campaign won’t be remembered as the most prolific season of his career in terms of victories, but statistically it may wind up among his best ever. Rory won his fourth scoring average title, posting an adjusting average of 68.67. He joined Vijay Singh (2003) and Tiger Woods (eight different seasons) as the only players in PGA TOUR history with a single season average better than 68.7.

Let’s examine some of the most interesting numbers regarding McIlroy’s FedExCup winning season.

• One of the most significant improvements in McIlroy’s game over the past few seasons has been on the greens. Yes, there were moments where his putting let him down – namely the final round of The Open, where he languished through 18 two-putts – but the totality of his body of work over the last 36 months reveals a tremendous increase in overall performance.

Two seasons ago, McIlroy ranked 122nd of 193 qualified players on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting per round. That ranking climbed to 66th in 2021 – and another 50 spots, to 16th – in this recently concluded 2021-22 campaign. McIlroy’s differential from two seasons ago to now is 0.57 Strokes Gained: Putting per round – a difference of more than two full strokes per 72 holes.

From 10 to 15 feet, McIlroy is a completely different player than just a couple of years ago – he’s gone from 153rd in make percentage from that range to 6th this season. After missing 6 putts from 3 feet and in two seasons ago, McIlroy has made 1,193 of 1,194 from that short range over the last 2 seasons on TOUR, and didn’t miss a single one in 2022.

