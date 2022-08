Win probabilities: BMW Championship

2022 BMW Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scottie Scheffler (T2, -7, 14.2%)

2. Rory McIlroy (T6, -6, 11.7%)

3. Cameron Young (T2, -7, 9.8%)

4. Patrick Cantlay (T6, -6, 7.9%)

5. Corey Conners (T2, -7, 7.5%)

6. Adam Scott (1, -8, 7.4%)

7. Xander Schauffele (T6, -6, 7.1%)

8. Jordan Spieth (T2, -7, 6.2%)

9. Joaquin Niemann (T11, -5, 2.9%)

10. Aaron Wise (T11, -5, 2.4%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Kurt Kitayama +4.1

Around the Green: Jordan Spieth +1.7

Approach the Green: Brendan Steele +3.3

Off-the-tee: Jon Rahm +1.8

Total: Keith Mitchell +4.0

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the BMW Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.