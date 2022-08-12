Win probabilities: FedEx St. Jude Championship

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Smith (T5, -8, 11.6%)

2. J.J. Spaun (1, -11, 11.6%)

3. Troy Merritt (T2, -10, 9.6%)

4. Tony Finau (T5, -8, 7.9%)

5. Denny McCarthy (4, -9, 6.2%)

6. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T17, -6, 4.7%)

7. Sepp Straka (T2, -10, 4.3%)

8. Justin Thomas (T17, -6, 4.2%)

9. Brian Harman (T5, -8, 4.0%)

10. Will Zalatoris (T17, -6, 2.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Tyler Duncan +3.7

Around the Green: Seamus Power +2.9

Approach the Green: Joaquin Niemann +2.9

Off-the-tee: Hayden Buckley +2.0

Total: Will Zalatoris +6.4