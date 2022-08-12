-
Win probabilities: FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (T5, -8, 11.6%)
2. J.J. Spaun (1, -11, 11.6%)
3. Troy Merritt (T2, -10, 9.6%)
4. Tony Finau (T5, -8, 7.9%)
5. Denny McCarthy (4, -9, 6.2%)
6. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T17, -6, 4.7%)
7. Sepp Straka (T2, -10, 4.3%)
8. Justin Thomas (T17, -6, 4.2%)
9. Brian Harman (T5, -8, 4.0%)
10. Will Zalatoris (T17, -6, 2.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Tyler Duncan +3.7
Around the Green: Seamus Power +2.9
Approach the Green: Joaquin Niemann +2.9
Off-the-tee: Hayden Buckley +2.0
Total: Will Zalatoris +6.4
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.