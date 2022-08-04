Cut prediction: Wyndham Championship

2022 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.51 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.65

Afternoon wave: -0.37

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

78 players at -1 or better (T58)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 3 under par: 41.0%

2. 2 under par: 32.9%

3. 4 under par: 15.5%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sungjae Im (2, -7, 23.3%)

2. John Huh (1, -9, 12.9%)

3. Aaron Wise (T5, -5, 5.6%)

4. Billy Horschel (T23, -3, 4.0%)

5. Russell Henley (T23, -3, 3.5%)

6. Peter Malnati (T3, -6, 3.1%)

7. Alex Smalley (T5, -5, 2.8%)

8. Brandon Wu (T3, -6, 2.8%)

9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T14, -4, 2.4%)

10. Brian Harman (T23, -3, 2.4%)