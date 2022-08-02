Breaking down the FedExCup Playoffs bubble into Wyndham Championship

Nearly 11 months after the marathon began, only four rounds remain in the PGA TOUR's Regular Season. For many players in the Wyndham Championship, the toughest, most tense shots hit all year long will come this week in North Carolina.

While many players have a mathematical chance at moving inside the top 125 on the FedExCup to earn Playoffs berths, the reality is only a few usually make the move inside the bubble after arriving in Greensboro. In both 2020 and 2021, exactly three players moved from outside the top 125 to within the magic number. Since 2012, the average number of players to move in is even smaller than that – just 2.4.

Twenty First Group ran more than 10,000 simulations of this week’s Wyndham Championship to determine the probabilities of every player on the bubble qualifying for next week’s Playoffs opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Germantown, Tennessee. Here's a look at the results.

120. Nick Taylor

Points ahead of 126th: 27.3

FedExCup Playoffs probability: 95.4%

Teetering on the edge of playoff eligibility again is two-time TOUR winner Nick Taylor, a man who has finished between 120th and 130th in the FedExCup standings three different times since 2016. That’s tied with Scott Stallings for the most such finishes during that span. The Canadian enters this week reeling a bit after missing four of his last five cuts as he tries to make the postseason for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Taylor has some strong recent history in Greensboro: he finished tied for eighth here in 2018 -- thanks to a final-round 63 -- and tied for 10th last season. The most players to ever move into the top 125 in the final week of the Regular Season under the current points format is five, so it will take an historic weekend of movement to knock Taylor out of the field in Tennessee.

121. Chesson Hadley

Points ahead of 126th: 24.4

FedExCup Playoffs probability: 87.1%

A year ago, Chesson Hadley assembled a miraculous closing stretch to sneak into the Playoffs at No. 125. His last 10 holes that Sunday included six birdies and a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th that pushed him past Justin Rose by a single point for the final postseason spot. Hadley shouldn’t need a back-nine 29 to get in this season – a 10th-place finish two weeks ago at the 3M Open likely punched his ticket to advance – but two strong rounds to start his week in North Carolina wouldn’t hurt. Hadley, a North Carolina native, enters this week with 16 consecutive rounds of par or better at the Wyndham Championship, with a scoring average of 67.9 in that span.