Cut prediction: Rocket Mortgage Classic

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -1.3 strokes per round

Morning wave: -1.92

Afternoon wave: -0.67

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

78 players at -2 or better (T53)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 under par: 42.3%

2. 5 under par: 27.8%

3. 3 under par: 20.9%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Tony Finau (T1, -8, 25.8%)

2. Taylor Pendrith (T1, -8, 10.7%)

3. Webb Simpson (T3, -6, 4.4%)

4. Chris Kirk (T22, -4, 3.1%)

5. Si Woo Kim (T8, -5, 2.9%)

6. Kurt Kitayama (T8, -5, 2.4%)

7. Will Zalatoris (T53, -2, 2.4%)

8. Patrick Cantlay (T53, -2, 2.2%)

9. Cameron Davis (T22, -4, 2.2%)

10. Troy Merritt (T22, -4, 2.0%)