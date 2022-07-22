-
Win probabilities: 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Scott Piercy (1, -13, 35.5%)
2. Emiliano Grillo (2, -10, 17.9%)
3. Tony Finau (T4, -7, 10.1%)
4. Sungjae Im (T4, -7, 9.7%)
5. Callum Tarren (3, -8, 5.3%)
6. Tom Hoge (T4, -7, 5.0%)
7. Doug Ghim (T4, -7, 4.4%)
8. Robert Streb (T4, -7, 2.2%)
9. Adam Long (T14, -4, 1.2%)
10. Lee Hodges (T9, -5, 1.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Danny Willett +5.0
Around the Green: Ryan Moore +2.3
Approach the Green: Cameron Percy +4.3
Off-the-tee: Kevin Chappell +2.3
Total: Callum Tarren +8.3
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the 3M Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.