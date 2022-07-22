Win probabilities: 3M Open

2022 3M Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scott Piercy (1, -13, 35.5%)

2. Emiliano Grillo (2, -10, 17.9%)

3. Tony Finau (T4, -7, 10.1%)

4. Sungjae Im (T4, -7, 9.7%)

5. Callum Tarren (3, -8, 5.3%)

6. Tom Hoge (T4, -7, 5.0%)

7. Doug Ghim (T4, -7, 4.4%)

8. Robert Streb (T4, -7, 2.2%)

9. Adam Long (T14, -4, 1.2%)

10. Lee Hodges (T9, -5, 1.0%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Danny Willett +5.0

Around the Green: Ryan Moore +2.3

Approach the Green: Cameron Percy +4.3

Off-the-tee: Kevin Chappell +2.3

Total: Callum Tarren +8.3