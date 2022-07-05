Matt Fitzpatrick’s steady improvement unleashed his potential

When it’s said that the world’s best players are teeing it up at The Renaissance Club for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, it’s not hyperbole.

Fourteen of the top-15 on the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field in Scotland, a brilliant confluence of talent. The last time that 14 of the top-15 in the OWGR competed in any event worldwide that was not THE PLAYERS, a FedExCup Playoffs event, a World Golf Championship or a major was the 2007 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. To find the last time a tournament had the entire top-15 in the World Ranking and wasn’t one of those distinctly special events was nearly three decades ago – the 1995 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Among those top players is reigning U.S. Open champion, world No. 10 and FedExCup No. 11 Matt Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick’s ascent to the top of the sport can’t honestly be called unexpected; his brilliant amateur career and stout list of achievements on the DP World Tour at a young age belied his immense talents. But Fitzpatrick’s evolution from challenger to champion is a testament to hard work, a gradual expansion of a game no longer subject to power limitations.

Fitzpatrick has long been known as a meticulous keeper of his own statistics, using the power of numbers to fuel his growth as a player. A dive into his data shows that statement is not merely an anecdote.

Powering Up

In 2014 – the year after he won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline – Fitzpatrick’s club head speed was officially measured at 112.02 mph in PGA TOUR competition. That was just below the TOUR average that season of 113.02 mph. Fitzpatrick’s consistent increases year-over-year in this measurement show a dedication to adding power to his repertoire. In 2020, Fitzpatrick ranked 122nd on the PGA TOUR in average club head speed. He’s up to 70th this season, about two full mph faster than the TOUR average.

Swinging faster clearly hasn’t just been the singular goal, though. Fitzpatrick has maintained a driving accuracy rate of 65% or higher throughout his power transformation, turning him into a statistically elite driver of the golf ball. This season, he’s ranked eighth on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, a 51-spot improvement over just two seasons ago.