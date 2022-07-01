Win probabilities: John Deere Classic

2022 John Deere Classic, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. J.T. Poston (1, -15, 45.4%)

2. Denny McCarthy (2, -11, 10.6%)

3. Emiliano Grillo (T3, -10, 5.0%)

4. Maverick McNealy (T7, -9, 3.9%)

5. Chris Gotterup (T3, -10, 3.9%)

6. Matthias Schwab (T3, -10, 3.8%)

7. Scott Stallings (T7, -9, 3.3%)

8. C.T. Pan (T7, -9, 3.2%)

9. Taylor Moore (T7, -9, 1.8%)

10. Vaughn Taylor (T7, -9, 1.7%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Kelly Kraft +5.2

Around the Green: Morgan Hoffmann +2.8

Approach the Green: C.T. Pan +3.3

Off-the-tee: Matthias Schwab +2.3

Total: Kelly Kraft +6.1