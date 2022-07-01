-
Win probabilities: John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. J.T. Poston (1, -15, 45.4%)
2. Denny McCarthy (2, -11, 10.6%)
3. Emiliano Grillo (T3, -10, 5.0%)
4. Maverick McNealy (T7, -9, 3.9%)
5. Chris Gotterup (T3, -10, 3.9%)
6. Matthias Schwab (T3, -10, 3.8%)
7. Scott Stallings (T7, -9, 3.3%)
8. C.T. Pan (T7, -9, 3.2%)
9. Taylor Moore (T7, -9, 1.8%)
10. Vaughn Taylor (T7, -9, 1.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Kelly Kraft +5.2
Around the Green: Morgan Hoffmann +2.8
Approach the Green: C.T. Pan +3.3
Off-the-tee: Matthias Schwab +2.3
Total: Kelly Kraft +6.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the John Deere Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.