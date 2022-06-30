Cut prediction: John Deere Classic

2022 John Deere Classic, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.29 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.06

Afternoon wave: +0.65

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

67 players at -1 or better (T47)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 under par: 43.2%

2. 3 under par: 24.4%

3. 1 under par: 23.4%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. J.T. Poston (1, -9, 24.5%)

2. Chris Gotterup (T3, -6, 6.2%)

3. Denny McCarthy (T5, -5, 6.0%)

4. Michael Gligic (2, -7, 5.5%)

5. Charles Howell III (T19, -3, 4.9%)

6. Vaughn Taylor (T3, -6, 4.4%)

7. Scott Stallings (T9, -4, 3.2%)

8. Dylan Frittelli (T5, -5, 3.2%)

9. Adam Svensson (T9, -4, 2.5%)

10. David Lipsky (T19, -3, 2.2%)