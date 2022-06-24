Win probabilities: Travelers Championship

2022 Travelers Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Xander Schauffele (1, -14, 55.6%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T2, -9, 9.3%)

3. Rory McIlroy (T7, -8, 6.0%)

4. Seamus Power (T7, -8, 3.2%)

5. Cameron Davis (T2, -9, 2.2%)

6. Nick Hardy (T2, -9, 1.9%)

7. Matthew NeSmith (T7, -8, 1.9%)

8. Kevin Kisner (T2, -9, 1.9%)

9. Charles Howell III (T7, -8, 1.8%)

10. Kyounghoon Lee (T7, -8, 1.6%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Roger Sloan +4.7

Around the Green: Stewart Cink +2.9

Approach the Green: Conrad Shindler +3.9

Off-the-tee: Greyson Sigg +2.1

Total: Xander Schauffele +6.0