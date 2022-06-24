-
STAT BROTHERS
Win probabilities: Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Seamus Power fired a 65 on Friday to get in contention. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
2022 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Xander Schauffele (1, -14, 55.6%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T2, -9, 9.3%)
3. Rory McIlroy (T7, -8, 6.0%)
4. Seamus Power (T7, -8, 3.2%)
5. Cameron Davis (T2, -9, 2.2%)
6. Nick Hardy (T2, -9, 1.9%)
7. Matthew NeSmith (T7, -8, 1.9%)
8. Kevin Kisner (T2, -9, 1.9%)
9. Charles Howell III (T7, -8, 1.8%)
10. Kyounghoon Lee (T7, -8, 1.6%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Roger Sloan +4.7
Around the Green: Stewart Cink +2.9
Approach the Green: Conrad Shindler +3.9
Off-the-tee: Greyson Sigg +2.1
Total: Xander Schauffele +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Travelers Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.