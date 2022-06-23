Cut prediction: Travelers Championship

2022 Travelers Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.08 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.32

Afternoon wave: +0.17

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

68 players at -1 or better (T53)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 under par: 41.8%

2. 1 under par: 30.6%

3. 3 under par: 17.5%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (T1, -8, 28.5%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -6, 14.9%)

3. Xander Schauffele (T3, -7, 14.3%)

4. J.T. Poston (T1, -8, 6.1%)

5. Webb Simpson (T5, -6, 3.9%)

6. Scottie Scheffler (T30, -2, 3.8%)

7. Charles Howell III (T5, -6, 3.4%)

8. Martin Laird (T3, -7, 2.7%)

9. Matthew NeSmith (T8, -5, 2.2%)

10. Keith Mitchell (T10, -4, 1.9%)