Win probabilities: U.S. Open

2022 U.S. Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (T3, -4, 16.8%)

2. Jon Rahm (T3, -4, 13.7%)

3. Scottie Scheffler (T8, -3, 12.2%)

4. Collin Morikawa (T1, -5, 11.3%)

5. Aaron Wise (T3, -4, 6.3%)

6. Joel Dahmen (T1, -5, 5.2%)

7. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T13, -2, 4.4%)

8. Sam Burns (T13, -2, 3.4%)

9. Beau Hossler (T3, -4, 2.8%)

10. Brian Harman (T8, -3, 2.4%)