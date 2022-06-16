Cut prediction: U.S. Open

2022 U.S. Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +2.76 strokes per round

Morning wave: +2.5

Afternoon wave: +3.03

Current cutline (top 60 and ties):

78 players at +2 or better (T57)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 over par: 38.5%

2. 3 over par: 34.8%

3. 5 over par: 14.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (T2, -3, 16.6%)

2. Justin Thomas (T14, -1, 7.7%)

3. Jon Rahm (T14, -1, 6.4%)

4. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T7, -2, 6.4%)

5. Scottie Scheffler (T26, E, 5.6%)

6. Adam Hadwin (1, -4, 4.3%)

7. Dustin Johnson (T7, -2, 4.1%)

8. Will Zalatoris (T14, -1, 3.3%)

9. Aaron Wise (T7, -2, 3.2%)

10. Max Homa (T14, -1, 2.3%)