Win probabilities: RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Rory McIlroy (T2, -6, 18.5%)
2. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T2, -6, 17.9%)
3. Scottie Scheffler (T8, -4, 9.2%)
4. Keith Mitchell (T2, -6, 8.2%)
5. Shane Lowry (T8, -4, 6.7%)
6. Wyndham Clark (1, -7, 6.6%)
7. Alex Smalley (T2, -6, 5.8%)
8. Sam Burns (T8, -4, 4.5%)
9. Justin Thomas (T21, -2, 3.1%)
10. Tony Finau (T16, -3, 2.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Dylan Frittelli +3.8
Around the Green: Andrew Novak +3.2
Approach the Green: Ryan Armour +4.9
Off-the-tee: Matt Fitzpatrick +2.3
Total: Austin Cook +7.6
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the RBC Canadian Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.