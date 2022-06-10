Win probabilities: RBC Canadian Open

2022 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (T2, -6, 18.5%)

2. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T2, -6, 17.9%)

3. Scottie Scheffler (T8, -4, 9.2%)

4. Keith Mitchell (T2, -6, 8.2%)

5. Shane Lowry (T8, -4, 6.7%)

6. Wyndham Clark (1, -7, 6.6%)

7. Alex Smalley (T2, -6, 5.8%)

8. Sam Burns (T8, -4, 4.5%)

9. Justin Thomas (T21, -2, 3.1%)

10. Tony Finau (T16, -3, 2.3%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Dylan Frittelli +3.8

Around the Green: Andrew Novak +3.2

Approach the Green: Ryan Armour +4.9

Off-the-tee: Matt Fitzpatrick +2.3

Total: Austin Cook +7.6