Highlights
Win probabilities: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at the Memorial
2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (1, -8, 18.6%)
2. Rory McIlroy (T9, -5, 8.9%)
3. Billy Horschel (T4, -6, 7.9%)
4. Kyounghoon Lee (T2, -7, 7.7%)
5. Cameron Young (T4, -6, 7.7%)
6. Denny McCarthy (T2, -7, 5.9%)
7. Davis Riley (T4, -6, 4.1%)
8. Sungjae Im (T13, -4, 3.8%)
9. Jhonattan Vegas (T4, -6, 3.8%)
10. Aaron Wise (T9, -5, 3.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: J.T. Poston +3.7
Around the Green: Beau Hossler +4.1
Approach the Green: Aaron Wise +3.3
Off-the-tee: Aaron Rai +1.6
Total: Francesco Molinari +5.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.