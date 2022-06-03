Win probabilities: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Smith (1, -8, 18.6%)

2. Rory McIlroy (T9, -5, 8.9%)

3. Billy Horschel (T4, -6, 7.9%)

4. Kyounghoon Lee (T2, -7, 7.7%)

5. Cameron Young (T4, -6, 7.7%)

6. Denny McCarthy (T2, -7, 5.9%)

7. Davis Riley (T4, -6, 4.1%)

8. Sungjae Im (T13, -4, 3.8%)

9. Jhonattan Vegas (T4, -6, 3.8%)

10. Aaron Wise (T9, -5, 3.7%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: J.T. Poston +3.7

Around the Green: Beau Hossler +4.1

Approach the Green: Aaron Wise +3.3

Off-the-tee: Aaron Rai +1.6

Total: Francesco Molinari +5.2