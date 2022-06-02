-
Round Recaps
Cut prediction: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith headlines six-way tie after 18 holes at the Memorial
2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.73 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.32
Afternoon wave: +1.14
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
70 players at +1 or better (T59)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 37.9%
2. 2 over par: 33.7%
3. Even par: 15.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (T1, -5, 9.1%)
2. Cameron Young (T1, -5, 6.8%)
3. Shane Lowry (T11, -3, 6.1%)
4. Rory McIlroy (T21, -2, 6.1%)
5. Davis Riley (T1, -5, 4.4%)
6. Corey Conners (T11, -3, 4.4%)
7. Will Zalatoris (T7, -4, 4.3%)
8. Sungjae Im (T21, -2, 3.7%)
9. Kyounghoon Lee (T1, -5, 3.5%)
10. Luke List (T1, -5, 3.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.