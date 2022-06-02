Cut prediction: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.73 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.32

Afternoon wave: +1.14

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

70 players at +1 or better (T59)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 over par: 37.9%

2. 2 over par: 33.7%

3. Even par: 15.3%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Smith (T1, -5, 9.1%)

2. Cameron Young (T1, -5, 6.8%)

3. Shane Lowry (T11, -3, 6.1%)

4. Rory McIlroy (T21, -2, 6.1%)

5. Davis Riley (T1, -5, 4.4%)

6. Corey Conners (T11, -3, 4.4%)

7. Will Zalatoris (T7, -4, 4.3%)

8. Sungjae Im (T21, -2, 3.7%)

9. Kyounghoon Lee (T1, -5, 3.5%)

10. Luke List (T1, -5, 3.3%)