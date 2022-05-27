Win probabilities: Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scottie Scheffler (T1, -9, 32.9%)

2. Scott Stallings (T1, -9, 9.4%)

3. Beau Hossler (T1, -9, 8.9%)

4. Chris Kirk (T5, -7, 8.2%)

5. Patrick Reed (4, -8, 7.5%)

6. Viktor Hovland (T7, -6, 5.1%)

7. Harold Varner III (T7, -6, 4.5%)

8. Jordan Spieth (T12, -5, 3.8%)

9. Pat Perez (T5, -7, 3.0%)

10. Davis Riley (T7, -6, 2.4%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Pat Perez +4.0

Around the Green: Alex Smalley +2.3

Approach the Green: Daniel Berger +4.2

Off-the-tee: Will Zalatoris +2.6

Total: Scott Stallings +5.8