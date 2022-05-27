-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 27, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland’s Round 2 highlights from Charles Schwab
2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Scottie Scheffler (T1, -9, 32.9%)
2. Scott Stallings (T1, -9, 9.4%)
3. Beau Hossler (T1, -9, 8.9%)
4. Chris Kirk (T5, -7, 8.2%)
5. Patrick Reed (4, -8, 7.5%)
6. Viktor Hovland (T7, -6, 5.1%)
7. Harold Varner III (T7, -6, 4.5%)
8. Jordan Spieth (T12, -5, 3.8%)
9. Pat Perez (T5, -7, 3.0%)
10. Davis Riley (T7, -6, 2.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Pat Perez +4.0
Around the Green: Alex Smalley +2.3
Approach the Green: Daniel Berger +4.2
Off-the-tee: Will Zalatoris +2.6
Total: Scott Stallings +5.8
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Charles Schwab Challenge, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.