Cut prediction: Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.78 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.87

Afternoon wave: +0.7

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

79 players at +1 or better (T57)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 over par: 40.5%

2. E: 31.8%

3. 2 over par: 16.9%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Scottie Scheffler (T1, -4, 15.8%)

2. Chris Kirk (T1, -4, 9.5%)

3. Harold Varner III (T1, -4, 6.8%)

4. Webb Simpson (T1, -4, 5.0%)

5. Kevin Na (T9, -3, 4.5%)

6. Cameron Davis (T1, -4, 3.6%)

7. Patrick Reed (T1, -4, 3.6%)

8. Jordan Spieth (T26, -1, 3.5%)

9. Nick Taylor (T1, -4, 3.0%)

10. Viktor Hovland (T26, -1, 2.3%)