Cut prediction: AT&T Byron Nelson

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -1.79 strokes per round

Morning wave: -2.13

Afternoon wave: -1.46

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

65 players at -3 or better (T40)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 5 under par: 39.5%

2. 4 under par: 34.8%

3. 6 under par: 13.7%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sebastian Munoz (1, -12, 32.6%)

2. Scottie Scheffler (T12, -5, 8.4%)

3. Mito Pereira (T2, -8, 7.0%)

4. Kyounghoon Lee (T2, -8, 6.1%)

5. Hideki Matsuyama (T12, -5, 4.0%)

6. Justin Thomas (T25, -4, 3.6%)

7. Dustin Johnson (T12, -5, 3.4%)

8. Seamus Power (T7, -6, 3.1%)

9. Jordan Spieth (T12, -5, 2.9%)

10. Peter Malnati (T2, -8, 2.6%)