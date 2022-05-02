Where there’s a wedge, there’s a way for Wells Fargo champ Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, this week’s defending champion and a 20-time PGA TOUR winner, is invariably one of the best players of his generation.

He sprinted to four major championship victories just after his 25th birthday, a pace only bettered in the modern era by Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. He’s won a PLAYERS Championship, two FedExCups and the Byron Nelson Award for lowest scoring average three times.

This season alone, he is among the leaders in several statistics. He’s 11th in the FedExCup despite making just six starts so far. He’s coming off a sparkling Sunday at The Masters, where he shot 64 to finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy won the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in October, is sixth on the PGA TOUR money list and once again has a scoring average in the 60s.

At just 32 years old, he’s still poised to be a centerpiece of professional championship golf for years to come, even as his competition has grown younger and younger.

But this season, McIlroy has struggled immensely in one particular facet of his game. From 50-125 yards away, McIlroy has an average proximity to the hole of more than 24 feet. If he had enough rounds to officially qualify for this season’s statistical rankings, that would rank dead last on the PGA TOUR.

Missed Opportunities

How significant is this statistical deficiency? This season, the average proximity to the hole from that range is about 19 feet. Players who are 50-125 yards from the pin and in the fairway have averaged 0.16 strokes under par. McIlroy, on the other hand, is actually over par in these situations this season. His average of +0.08 means that every time he is 50-125 yards away from the flag, he is losing about one-quarter of a stroke to the field.