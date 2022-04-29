Win probabilities: Mexico Open at Vidanta

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jon Rahm (1, -12, 51.5%)

2. Alex Smalley (2, -10, 8.6%)

3. Adam Long (T3, -9, 4.5%)

4. Patrick Reed (T3, -9, 4.2%)

5. Cameron Champ (T3, -9, 3.7%)

6. Trey Mullinax (T3, -9, 2.6%)

7. Aaron Rai (T9, -8, 2.5%)

8. Charles Howell III (T15, -7, 2.2%)

9. Sebastian Munoz (T15, -7, 2.2%)

10. Andrew Novak (T3, -9, 2.1%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Hank Lebioda +4.2

Around the Green: Turk Pettit +2.9

Approach the Green: Tony Finau +4.9

Off-the-tee: Emiliano Grillo +2.1

Total: Doug Ghim +5.9