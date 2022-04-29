-
Win probabilities: Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (1, -12, 51.5%)
2. Alex Smalley (2, -10, 8.6%)
3. Adam Long (T3, -9, 4.5%)
4. Patrick Reed (T3, -9, 4.2%)
5. Cameron Champ (T3, -9, 3.7%)
6. Trey Mullinax (T3, -9, 2.6%)
7. Aaron Rai (T9, -8, 2.5%)
8. Charles Howell III (T15, -7, 2.2%)
9. Sebastian Munoz (T15, -7, 2.2%)
10. Andrew Novak (T3, -9, 2.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Hank Lebioda +4.2
Around the Green: Turk Pettit +2.9
Approach the Green: Tony Finau +4.9
Off-the-tee: Emiliano Grillo +2.1
Total: Doug Ghim +5.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.