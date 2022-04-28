-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
-
April 28, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Best shots at the drivable par-4 7th hole in Round 1 at Mexico Open
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -0.72 strokes per round
Morning wave: -1.82
Afternoon wave: +0.39
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
77 players at -1 or better (T61)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 3 under par: 36.8%
2. 2 under par: 32.9%
3. 4 under par: 15.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T1, -7, 31.1%)
2. Aaron Wise (T7, -6, 7.3%)
3. Sebastian Munoz (T11, -5, 4.0%)
4. Brendon Todd (T1, -7, 3.9%)
5. Aaron Rai (T7, -6, 3.9%)
6. Gary Woodland (T21, -4, 3.6%)
7. Trey Mullinax (T1, -7, 3.5%)
8. Charles Howell III (T11, -5, 3.2%)
9. Sahith Theegala (T7, -6, 3.1%)
10. Kurt Kitayama (T1, -7, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.