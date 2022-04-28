Cut prediction: Mexico Open at Vidanta

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.72 strokes per round

Morning wave: -1.82

Afternoon wave: +0.39

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

77 players at -1 or better (T61)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 3 under par: 36.8%

2. 2 under par: 32.9%

3. 4 under par: 15.5%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jon Rahm (T1, -7, 31.1%)

2. Aaron Wise (T7, -6, 7.3%)

3. Sebastian Munoz (T11, -5, 4.0%)

4. Brendon Todd (T1, -7, 3.9%)

5. Aaron Rai (T7, -6, 3.9%)

6. Gary Woodland (T21, -4, 3.6%)

7. Trey Mullinax (T1, -7, 3.5%)

8. Charles Howell III (T11, -5, 3.2%)

9. Sahith Theegala (T7, -6, 3.1%)

10. Kurt Kitayama (T1, -7, 2.9%)