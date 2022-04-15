-
Highlights
Win probabilities: RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann chip shot leads to birdie at RBC Heritage
2022 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Patrick Cantlay (1, -9, 37.5%)
2. Erik Van Rooyen (T3, -6, 4.8%)
3. Aaron Wise (T3, -6, 3.9%)
4. Robert Streb (2, -7, 3.9%)
5. Joaquin Niemann (T8, -5, 3.6%)
6. Joel Dahmen (T3, -6, 3.6%)
7. Cameron Young (T3, -6, 3.5%)
8. Shane Lowry (T14, -4, 3.1%)
9. Cameron Tringale (T3, -6, 3.0%)
10. Corey Conners (T14, -4, 2.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Brendon Todd +4.4
Around the Green: Aaron Wise +2.8
Approach the Green: Brian Stuard +3.9
Off-the-tee: Adam Schenk +2.1
Total: Patrick Cantlay +5.5
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the RBC Heritage, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.