Win probabilities: RBC Heritage

2022 RBC Heritage, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Patrick Cantlay (1, -9, 37.5%)

2. Erik Van Rooyen (T3, -6, 4.8%)

3. Aaron Wise (T3, -6, 3.9%)

4. Robert Streb (2, -7, 3.9%)

5. Joaquin Niemann (T8, -5, 3.6%)

6. Joel Dahmen (T3, -6, 3.6%)

7. Cameron Young (T3, -6, 3.5%)

8. Shane Lowry (T14, -4, 3.1%)

9. Cameron Tringale (T3, -6, 3.0%)

10. Corey Conners (T14, -4, 2.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Brendon Todd +4.4

Around the Green: Aaron Wise +2.8

Approach the Green: Brian Stuard +3.9

Off-the-tee: Adam Schenk +2.1

Total: Patrick Cantlay +5.5