Cut Prediction: Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Tournament, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.83 strokes per round

Morning wave: +2.22

Afternoon wave: +1.43

Current cutline (top 50 and ties):

59 players at +2 or better (T43)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 3 over par: 35.9%

2. 4 over par: 34.7%

3. 2 over par: 13.5%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Smith (2, -4, 14.2%)

2. Sungjae Im (1, -5, 11.6%)

3. Scottie Scheffler (T3, -3, 11.6%)

4. Dustin Johnson (T3, -3, 8.6%)

5. Patrick Cantlay (T7, -2, 8.1%)

6. Joaquin Niemann (T3, -3, 5.9%)

7. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T10, -1, 3.1%)

8. Corey Conners (T7, -2, 2.8%)

9. Will Zalatoris (T10, -1, 2.7%)

10. Rory McIlroy (T31, +1, 2.6%)