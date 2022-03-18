Win probabilities: Valspar Championship

2022 Valspar Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Matthew NeSmith (1, -14, 28.6%)

2. Justin Thomas (5, -10, 16.7%)

3. Adam Hadwin (2, -12, 15.9%)

4. Sam Burns (T3, -11, 13.6%)

5. Scott Stallings (T3, -11, 5.0%)

6. Xander Schauffele (T7, -8, 3.5%)

7. Louis Oosthuizen (T10, -7, 2.0%)

8. Webb Simpson (T7, -8, 1.9%)

9. Brian Harman (T7, -8, 1.4%)

10. Davis Riley (6, -9, 1.4%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Callum Tarren +4.7

Around the Green: Bubba Watson +2.8

Approach the Green: Matthew NeSmith +4.8

Off-the-tee: Davis Riley +2.0

Total: Matthew NeSmith +9.5