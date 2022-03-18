-
Win probabilities: Valspar Championship
March 18, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Matthew NeSmith (1, -14, 28.6%)
2. Justin Thomas (5, -10, 16.7%)
3. Adam Hadwin (2, -12, 15.9%)
4. Sam Burns (T3, -11, 13.6%)
5. Scott Stallings (T3, -11, 5.0%)
6. Xander Schauffele (T7, -8, 3.5%)
7. Louis Oosthuizen (T10, -7, 2.0%)
8. Webb Simpson (T7, -8, 1.9%)
9. Brian Harman (T7, -8, 1.4%)
10. Davis Riley (6, -9, 1.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Callum Tarren +4.7
Around the Green: Bubba Watson +2.8
Approach the Green: Matthew NeSmith +4.8
Off-the-tee: Davis Riley +2.0
Total: Matthew NeSmith +9.5
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Valspar Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.