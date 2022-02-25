-
Highlights
Win probabilities: The Honda Classic
-
-
February 25, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Shane Lowry makes birdie on No. 16 at Honda
2022 The Honda Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Daniel Berger (1, -10, 60.4%)
2. Chris Kirk (T2, -7, 9.8%)
3. Adam Svensson (T4, -6, 4.8%)
4. Kurt Kitayama (T2, -7, 4.3%)
5. Mark Hubbard (T4, -6, 4.0%)
6. Sepp Straka (T6, -5, 3.1%)
7. Shane Lowry (T8, -3, 2.1%)
8. Chase Seiffert (T6, -5, 1.6%)
9. Alex Noren (T12, -2, 0.9%)
10. Roger Sloan (T8, -3, 0.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Hudson Swafford +4.6
Around the Green: Brett Drewitt +4.3
Approach the Green: Garrick Higgo +4.7
Off-the-tee: Sepp Straka +1.7
Total: Sepp Straka +7.6
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Honda Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.