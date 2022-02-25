Win probabilities: The Honda Classic

2022 The Honda Classic, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Daniel Berger (1, -10, 60.4%)

2. Chris Kirk (T2, -7, 9.8%)

3. Adam Svensson (T4, -6, 4.8%)

4. Kurt Kitayama (T2, -7, 4.3%)

5. Mark Hubbard (T4, -6, 4.0%)

6. Sepp Straka (T6, -5, 3.1%)

7. Shane Lowry (T8, -3, 2.1%)

8. Chase Seiffert (T6, -5, 1.6%)

9. Alex Noren (T12, -2, 0.9%)

10. Roger Sloan (T8, -3, 0.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Hudson Swafford +4.6

Around the Green: Brett Drewitt +4.3

Approach the Green: Garrick Higgo +4.7

Off-the-tee: Sepp Straka +1.7

Total: Sepp Straka +7.6