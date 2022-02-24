-
Highlights
Cut prediction: The Honda Classic
February 24, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +1.28 strokes per round
Morning wave: +1.07
Afternoon wave: +1.49
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
85 players at +1 or better (T65)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 2 over par: 39.8%
2. 1 over par: 33.3%
3. 3 over par: 15.4%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Daniel Berger (T2, -5, 25.1%)
2. Chris Kirk (T2, -5, 8.3%)
3. Billy Horschel (T10, -2, 3.4%)
4. Kurt Kitayama (1, -6, 3.2%)
5. Rory Sabbatini (T2, -5, 3.1%)
6. Brooks Koepka (T10, -2, 3.0%)
7. Cameron Young (T10, -2, 2.5%)
8. Ryan Palmer (T10, -2, 2.4%)
9. Matthias Schwab (T5, -3, 2.3%)
10. Jhonattan Vegas (T28, -1, 2.2%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Genesis Invitational, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.