Cut prediction: The Honda Classic

2022 The Honda Classic, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.28 strokes per round

Morning wave: +1.07

Afternoon wave: +1.49



Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

85 players at +1 or better (T65)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 over par: 39.8%

2. 1 over par: 33.3%

3. 3 over par: 15.4%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Daniel Berger (T2, -5, 25.1%)

2. Chris Kirk (T2, -5, 8.3%)

3. Billy Horschel (T10, -2, 3.4%)

4. Kurt Kitayama (1, -6, 3.2%)

5. Rory Sabbatini (T2, -5, 3.1%)

6. Brooks Koepka (T10, -2, 3.0%)

7. Cameron Young (T10, -2, 2.5%)

8. Ryan Palmer (T10, -2, 2.4%)

9. Matthias Schwab (T5, -3, 2.3%)

10. Jhonattan Vegas (T28, -1, 2.2%)