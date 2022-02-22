The best at handling the TOUR's Florida swing

The PGA TOUR moves east to Florida for The Honda Classic, beginning a stretch of four consecutive weeks of events in the Sunshine State.

After record-breaking scoring in Hawaii and California to begin the year, will the birdie parade march on? The numbers say no. Each of the last nine seasons, the Florida Swing has consisted of at least two of the five toughest non-major championship venues on the PGA TOUR that season. Last year, PGA National (Champion) played as the third most difficult non-major venue all season, with the field averaging more than a stroke over par per round.

For the many players who excel on these tough Florida layouts, though, that’s welcome news. Twenty First Group combed through decades of performance and scoring data to analyze who brings their best game to the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing.

SUNGJAE IM

There are nearly 600 players with 40 or more PGA TOUR rounds played in the state of Florida over the last 40 seasons. Of that group, only Tiger Woods (69.82) maintains a better scoring average than Sungjae Im (70.21).

Over the last decade, only Woods has averaged more Strokes Gained: Total per round in Florida than Im. The South Korea native has excelled all over the golf course when in Florida, too: Woods and Im are the only two players with 20 or more rounds played in Florida in the last decade to average 0.8 Strokes Gained or more in both ball striking (off the tee + approach play) and short game (around the green + putting). Im ranks No. 8 in that group in bogey avoidance, a statistic in which he leads the PGA TOUR so far this season.

Im has the best scoring average (69.25) all-time at PGA National among players with at least 10 rounds played in The Honda Classic. In his 2020 victory at the event, Im gained more than three full strokes on the field tee-to-green per round.



