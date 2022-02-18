Win probabilities: The Genesis Invitational

2022 The Genesis Invitational, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Joaquin Niemann (1, -16, 54.0%)

2. Cameron Young (2, -14, 17.2%)

3. Justin Thomas (3, -11, 15.7%)

4. Adam Scott (T4, -9, 3.4%)

5. Jordan Spieth (T4, -9, 2.6%)

6. Collin Morikawa (6, -8, 1.6%)

7. Cameron Smith (T7, -7, 1.5%)

8. Viktor Hovland (T7, -7, 1.1%)

9. Marc Leishman (T10, -6, 0.3%)

10. Russell Knox (T7, -7, 0.3%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Anirban Lahiri +4.0

Around the Green: Vince Whaley +4.0

Approach the Green: Matt Jones +4.1

Off-the-tee: Si Woo Kim +1.9

Total: Cameron Young +8.5

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Genesis Invitational, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.