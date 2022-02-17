Cut prediction: The Genesis Invitational

2022 The Genesis Invitational, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.05 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.3

Afternoon wave: +0.2

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

76 players at 0 or better (T61)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. Even par: 41.8%

2. 1 under par: 27.2%

3. 1 over par: 21.2%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Joaquin Niemann (1, -8, 19.3%)

2. Justin Thomas (T6, -4, 9.0%)

3. Scottie Scheffler (T2, -5, 7.7%)

4. Jon Rahm (T22, -2, 6.3%)

5. Cameron Smith (T6, -4, 5.5%)

6. Max Homa (T2, -5, 4.5%)

7. Jordan Spieth (T2, -5, 4.2%)

8. Patrick Cantlay (T43, -1, 4.2%)

9. Collin Morikawa (T6, -4, 3.5%)

10. Rory McIlroy (T22, -2, 2.7%)