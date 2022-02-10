Cut prediction: WM Phoenix Open

2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.31 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.32

Afternoon wave: -0.95

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

68 players at -1 or better (T43)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 under par: 38.0%

2. 2 under par: 34.7%

3. E: 14.1%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jon Rahm (T8, -4, 16.2%)

2. Justin Thomas (T8, -4, 9.1%)

3. Patrick Cantlay (T8, -4, 8.4%)

4. Sahith Theegala (1, -7, 5.0%)

5. Louis Oosthuizen (T8, -4, 4.8%)

6. Xander Schauffele (T8, -4, 4.6%)

7. Kyounghoon Lee (2, -6, 4.3%)

8. Hideki Matsuyama (T18, -3, 4.1%)

9. Brooks Koepka (T3, -5, 3.8%)

10. Bubba Watson (T8, -4, 3.8%)