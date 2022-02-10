Cut prediction: WM Phoenix Open

×
Stats Report
2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.31 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.32
Afternoon wave: -0.95

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

68 players at -1 or better (T43)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 under par: 38.0%
2. 2 under par: 34.7%
3. E: 14.1%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jon Rahm (T8, -4, 16.2%)
2. Justin Thomas (T8, -4, 9.1%)
3. Patrick Cantlay (T8, -4, 8.4%)
4. Sahith Theegala (1, -7, 5.0%)
5. Louis Oosthuizen (T8, -4, 4.8%)
6. Xander Schauffele (T8, -4, 4.6%)
7. Kyounghoon Lee (2, -6, 4.3%)
8. Hideki Matsuyama (T18, -3, 4.1%)
9. Brooks Koepka (T3, -5, 3.8%)
10. Bubba Watson (T8, -4, 3.8%)

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the WM Phoenix Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

