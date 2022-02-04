Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2

Current cutline (top 60 and ties):

68 players at -3 or better (T59)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 5 under par: 37.1%

2. 4 under par: 27.5%

3. 6 under par: 20.2%%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Seamus Power (1, -16, 59.8%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -10, 15.0%)

3. Andrew Putnam (T2, -11, 5.6%)

4. Tom Hoge (T2, -11, 3.2%)

5. Matthias Schwab (T5, -10, 2.0%)

6. Adam Svensson (T2, -11, 1.9%)

7. Troy Merritt (T8, -9, 1.6%)

8. Jason Day (T8, -9, 1.5%)

9. Austin Smotherman (T5, -10, 0.9%)

10. Greyson Sigg (T15, -8, 0.9%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Pebble Beach only):

Putting: Matthias Schwab +4.7

Around the Green: Adam Hadwin +1.6

Approach the Green: Joshua Creel +3.7

Off-the-tee: Seth Reeves +2.0

Total: Matthias Schwab +8.3