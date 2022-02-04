-
Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 04, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Seamus Power sets 36-hole mark and leads by five at AT&T Pebble Beach
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Current cutline (top 60 and ties):
68 players at -3 or better (T59)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 5 under par: 37.1%
2. 4 under par: 27.5%
3. 6 under par: 20.2%%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Seamus Power (1, -16, 59.8%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -10, 15.0%)
3. Andrew Putnam (T2, -11, 5.6%)
4. Tom Hoge (T2, -11, 3.2%)
5. Matthias Schwab (T5, -10, 2.0%)
6. Adam Svensson (T2, -11, 1.9%)
7. Troy Merritt (T8, -9, 1.6%)
8. Jason Day (T8, -9, 1.5%)
9. Austin Smotherman (T5, -10, 0.9%)
10. Greyson Sigg (T15, -8, 0.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Pebble Beach only):
Putting: Matthias Schwab +4.7
Around the Green: Adam Hadwin +1.6
Approach the Green: Joshua Creel +3.7
Off-the-tee: Seth Reeves +2.0
Total: Matthias Schwab +8.3
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.