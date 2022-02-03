Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

SH: +0.23 strokes per round

MP: -1.48

PB: -1.23

Current cutline (top 60 and ties):

73 players at -2 or better (T51)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 5 under par: 24.7%

2. 4 under par: 23.0%

3. 6 under par: 17.8%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Seamus Power (2, -8, 22.4%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -6, 22.1%)

3. Tom Hoge (1, -9, 13.1%)

4. Andrew Putnam (T5, -6, 2.6%)

5. Austin Smotherman (T3, -7, 2.5%)

6. Denny McCarthy (T15, -4, 2.0%)

7. Jason Day (T15, -4, 2.0%)

8. Troy Merritt (T15, -4, 1.9%)

9. Scott Stallings (T7, -5, 1.8%)

10. Jordan Spieth (T33, -3, 1.5%)