Round Recaps
Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 03, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge shoots 9-under 63 to lead by one after Thursday at AT&T Pebble Beach
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
SH: +0.23 strokes per round
MP: -1.48
PB: -1.23
Current cutline (top 60 and ties):
73 players at -2 or better (T51)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 5 under par: 24.7%
2. 4 under par: 23.0%
3. 6 under par: 17.8%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Seamus Power (2, -8, 22.4%)
2. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -6, 22.1%)
3. Tom Hoge (1, -9, 13.1%)
4. Andrew Putnam (T5, -6, 2.6%)
5. Austin Smotherman (T3, -7, 2.5%)
6. Denny McCarthy (T15, -4, 2.0%)
7. Jason Day (T15, -4, 2.0%)
8. Troy Merritt (T15, -4, 1.9%)
9. Scott Stallings (T7, -5, 1.8%)
10. Jordan Spieth (T33, -3, 1.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.