Round Recaps
Win probabilities: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley’s 63 gives him lead by three after 36 holes at Sony Open
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Russell Henley (1, -15, 52.3%)
2. Matt Kuchar (3, -11, 6.2%)
3. Corey Conners (T5, -9, 4.7%)
4. Hideki Matsuyama (T5, -9, 3.6%)
5. Seamus Power (T5, -9, 2.4%)
6. Kevin Na (T16, -8, 2.4%)
7. Michael Thompson (4, -10, 2.3%)
8. Chris Kirk (T5, -9, 2.2%)
9. Charles Howell III (T16, -8, 1.8%)
10. Patton Kizzire (T5, -9, 1.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Stewart Cink +4.2
Around the Green: Scott Gutschewski +2.5
Approach the Green: Lucas Glover +3.8
Off-the-tee: Callum Tarren +2.3
Total: Russell Henley +5.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.