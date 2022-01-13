-
Cut prediction: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 14, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -2.01 strokes per round
Morning wave: -2.25
Afternoon wave: -1.76
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
80 players at -2 or better (T62)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 4 under par: 42.6%
2. 3 under par: 24.7%
3. 5 under par: 23.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Kevin Na (1, -9, 25.5%)
2. Russell Henley (T2, -8, 15.0%)
3. Corey Conners (T9, -6, 7.2%)
4. Seamus Power (T4, -7, 6.4%)
5. Patton Kizzire (T4, -7, 3.3%)
6. Jason Kokrak (T9, -6, 3.1%)
7. Cameron Smith (T40, -3, 3.0%)
8. Matt Kuchar (T9, -6, 2.3%)
9. Ryan Palmer (T9, -6, 2.2%)
10. Jim Furyk (T2, -8, 2.2%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
