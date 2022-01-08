-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
-
January 08, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (1, -17, 42.3%)
2. Jon Rahm (T2, -14, 20.0%)
3. Daniel Berger (T2, -14, 12.9%)
4. Patrick Cantlay (4, -13, 11.4%)
5. Sungjae Im (T5, -12, 3.4%)
6. Hideki Matsuyama (T5, -12, 2.8%)
7. Sam Burns (T8, -10, 1.1%)
8. Kevin Na (7, -11, 1.0%)
9. Bryson DeChambeau (T15, -9, 0.9%)
10. Xander Schauffele (T8, -10, 0.9%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Max Homa +3.0
Around the Green: Jason Kokrak +1.1
Approach the Green: Patrick Cantlay +3.7
Off-the-tee: Jon Rahm +1.7
Total: Cameron Smith +3.8
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.