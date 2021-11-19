-
Highlights
Win probabilities: The RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Talor Gooch (1, -13, 23.7%)
2. Sebastian Munoz (T2, -12, 11.0%)
3. John Huh (T2, -12, 10.8%)
4. Taylor Moore (T4, -11, 9.3%)
5. Mackenzie Hughes (T4, -11, 8.6%)
6. Corey Conners (T9, -9, 6.3%)
7. Seamus Power (T6, -10, 5.6%)
8. Zach Johnson (T6, -10, 2.8%)
9. Russell Henley (T12, -8, 2.5%)
10. Scott Stallings (T6, -10, 2.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Seaside Course only):
Putting: Kevin Tway +3.0
Around the Green: Richy Werenski +2.1
Approach the Green: Hudson Swafford +3.7
Off-the-tee: Luke List +2.2
Total: Talor Gooch +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The RSM Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.