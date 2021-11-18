-
Highlights
Cut prediction: The RSM Classic
-
-
November 18, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Russell Henley makes short birdie putt at The RSM Classic
2022 The RSM Classic, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Sea Island Resort (Seaside): -3.69 strokes per round
Sea Island Resort (Plantation): -3.3 strokes per round
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
82 players at -4 or better (T55)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 6 under par: 40.0%
2. 5 under par: 27.2%
3. 7 under par: 21.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Corey Conners (T6, -8, 10.6%)
2. Russell Henley (T6, -8, 7.8%)
3. Sebastian Munoz (1, -10, 7.8%)
4. Scottie Scheffler (T10, -7, 7.4%)
5. Mackenzie Hughes (T2, -9, 6.1%)
6. Talor Gooch (T6, -8, 5.5%)
7. Chez Reavie (T2, -9, 5.2%)
8. Cameron Smith (T21, -6, 4.3%)
9. Jhonattan Vegas (T6, -8, 4.0%)
10. Scott Stallings (T2, -9, 3.4%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The RSM Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.